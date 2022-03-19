Danny Lee shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Danny Lee hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lee hit his 249 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lee's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.