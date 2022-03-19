Curtis Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Curtis Thompson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Curtis Thompson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Curtis Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Thompson's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson had a fantastic chip-in on the 235-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.