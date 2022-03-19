Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa's tee shot went 183 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.