Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.