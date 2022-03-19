  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes 16-foot birdie putt at Valspar

