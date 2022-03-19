Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.