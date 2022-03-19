Cameron Tringale rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tringale finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Cameron Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tringale's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Tringale hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Tringale got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 under for the round.