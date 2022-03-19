C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Pan's tee shot went 165 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 under for the round.