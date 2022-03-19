Strong putting brings Brooks Koepka an even-par round three of the Valspar Championship

Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the par-5 first, Brooks Koepka chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Koepka's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.