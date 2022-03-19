Brice Garnett putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Brice Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Garnett's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

Garnett had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.