  • Brian Stuard putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard's near ace leads to birdie at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.