Brian Stuard putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Brian Stuard hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stuard's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.