Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's his second shot went 40 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Harman chipped in his third shot from 102 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.