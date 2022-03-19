Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Wu got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wu hit his 90 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.