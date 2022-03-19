-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship
March 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy hits it close to set up birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
