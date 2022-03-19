Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.