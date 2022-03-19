Blake Kennedy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Blake Kennedy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Kennedy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to even for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kennedy to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Kennedy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kennedy got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kennedy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Kennedy hit his 107 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 over for the round.