Bill Haas shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Haas got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.