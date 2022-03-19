Bernd Wiesberger putts well in round three of the Valspar Championship

Bernd Wiesberger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Bernd Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bernd Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Wiesberger chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Wiesberger's his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.