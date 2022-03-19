Austin Smotherman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

In his third round at the Valspar Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 49th at 4 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 167 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Smotherman's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 1 under for the round.