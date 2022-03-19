Alex Noren shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Noren at 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 160 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.