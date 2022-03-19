Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Svensson had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.