Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day in 5th at 13 under; Davis Riley is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.