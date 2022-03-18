Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Johnson hit his 118 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 15th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.