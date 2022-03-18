Xander Schauffele putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Xander Schauffele had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schauffele's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.