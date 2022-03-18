6-over 77 by Wyndham Clark in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Clark got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Clark had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 6 over for the round.