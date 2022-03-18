William McGirt shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, William McGirt hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, McGirt hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.