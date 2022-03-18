Strong putting brings Wesley Bryan an even-par round two of the Valspar Championship

Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Wesley Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wesley Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bryan's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

Bryan his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bryan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.