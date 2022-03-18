Webb Simpson putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 4 under for the round.