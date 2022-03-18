Vince Whaley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Vince Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Whaley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Whaley's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.