Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 4 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to even for the round.

Hovland hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.