Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.