Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton sank his approach shot from 102 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.