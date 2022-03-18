Tyler Duncan putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Duncan hit his 217 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.