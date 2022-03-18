Troy Merritt putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 66-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

Merritt missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Merritt's 111 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 4 under for the round.