Trey Mullinax shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 136th at 7 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.