Tommy Gainey shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Tommy Gainey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 133rd at 6 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Gainey's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gainey had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 7 over for the round.