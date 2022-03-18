Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.