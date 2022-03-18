Taylor Moore shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Moore at 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Moore chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.