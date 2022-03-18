6-over 77 by Sung Kang in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Sung Kang hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 141st at 10 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kang's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kang's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Kang got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 4 over for the round.