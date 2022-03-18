Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 14th, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Cink hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Cink's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Cink got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.