Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Jaeger's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.