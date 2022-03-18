  • Shane Lowry putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry chips it tight to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.