Shane Lowry putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Shane Lowry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shane Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.