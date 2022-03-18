Seung-Yul Noh shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, Noh's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Noh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Noh's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.