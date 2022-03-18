Seth Reeves shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Seth Reeves hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Reeves reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Reeves at 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Reeves's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Reeves hit his 87 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Reeves's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Reeves hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 15th green, Reeves suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reeves at even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Reeves had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.