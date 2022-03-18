Sean O'Hair putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. O'Hair finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Sean O'Hair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, O'Hair had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, O'Hair chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.