Scott Stallings putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Stallings finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Sam Burns; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Scott Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.