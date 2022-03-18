Scott Piercy putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Scott Piercy's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's tee shot went 249 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Piercy's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.