Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a double bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.