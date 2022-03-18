Sam Burns shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Sam Burns hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Scott Stallings; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Burns at 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burns's 195 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.