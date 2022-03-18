Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Theegala got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Theegala's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

Theegala hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Theegala's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.