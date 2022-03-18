Ryan Brehm putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryan Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 under for the round.