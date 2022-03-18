Russell Knox shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Russell Knox hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Knox chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.